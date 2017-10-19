Longs man arrested for suspected neglect of child

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Longs man has been arrested for suspected neglect of a child, according to an incident report with the Horry County Police Department.

Zackary Adam Callihan, 28, has been charged with assault of a high and aggravated nature and unlawful neglect of child or helpless person by legal custodian.

On October 3, police dispatch transferred a call from Charleston reporting suspected abuse against a 2-month-old victim. The child was reportedly in an induced coma and suffering seizures due to a brain bleed, the incident report states. The caller reporting the suspected abuse stated the victim sustained major neurological damage consistent with abuse.

The child was originally at Grand Strand Medical Center before being transferred to the Medical University of South Carolina on Oct 1. Because the victim had a prior blood disorder, medical personnel did not suspect abuse until a fractured femur was discovered, the incident report states.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services was notified.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.