Baby hospitalized due to brain bleed, broken femur; man arrested for assault, neglect

Zackary Adam Callihan (Source: Horry County Detention Center)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Longs man has been arrested for suspected neglect of a child, according to an incident report with the Horry County Police Department.

Zackary Adam Callihan, 28, has been charged with assault of a high and aggravated nature and unlawful neglect of child or helpless person by legal custodian.

On October 3, police dispatch transferred a call from Charleston reporting suspected abuse against a 2-month-old victim. The child was reportedly in an induced coma and suffering seizures due to a brain bleed, the incident report states. The caller reporting the suspected abuse stated the victim sustained major neurological damage consistent with abuse.

The child was originally at Grand Strand Medical Center before being transferred to the Medical University of South Carolina on Oct 1. Because the victim had a prior blood disorder, medical personnel did not suspect abuse until a fractured femur was discovered, the incident report states.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services was notified.

  • Florence Co. man charged for sending nude pic to child on social media

    Brock Bladen Garrett. (Source: Florence Co. Detention Center)Brock Bladen Garrett. (Source: Florence Co. Detention Center)

    A 20-year-old Florence County man was arrested for allegedly sending a nude image to a minor on social media. Brock Bladen Garrett, of Scranton, SC, was arrested on Tuesday, October 17 on one charge disseminating of obscene material to a person twelve years of age or younger, according to a news release from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

  • Conway man admits to sexual conduct with girl he met on Facebook

    Lenada De'erick Hunt (Source: Horry County Detention Center)Lenada De'erick Hunt (Source: Horry County Detention Center)

    A Conway man has been arrested after allegedly soliciting sex from a minor he met on Facebook, according to a Horry County incident report. Lenada De’erick Hunt, 20, has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor 11-14 years of age, second degree. Officers responded to a residence in Longs on Oct. 18 in reference to an alleged assault.

