Victim dies after shooting near gas station in Darlington area

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person has died after a shooting Thursday morning near the Breakers Gas Station on Harry Byrd Highway in the Darlington area, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occurred at about 5:30 a.m., and the victim was taken by a personal vehicle to a home in the Hartsville area, according to a news release from the DCSO. The victim was then taken by ambulance to a local hospital. The victim then died.

The DCSO is currently investigating the shooting.

