Coroner identifies Hartsville man killed in shooting near gas st - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Coroner identifies Hartsville man killed in shooting near gas station

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 20-year-old man has died after a shooting Thursday morning near the Breakers Gas Station on Harry Byrd Highway in the Darlington area, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim of the fatal shooting was identified as Hartsville resident Germaine Mack by Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.

The shooting occurred at about 5:30 a.m., and Mack was taken by a personal vehicle to a home in the Hartsville area, according to a news release from the DCSO. He was then taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he died.

The DCSO is currently investigating the shooting.

