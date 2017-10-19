Coroner identifies Hartsville man killed in shooting near gas station

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 20-year-old man has died after a shooting Thursday morning near the Breakers Gas Station on Harry Byrd Highway in the Darlington area, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim of the fatal shooting was identified as Hartsville resident Germaine Mack by Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.

The shooting occurred at about 5:30 a.m., and Mack was taken by a personal vehicle to a home in the Hartsville area, according to a news release from the DCSO. He was then taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he died.

The DCSO is currently investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.