"The Great SouthEast ShakeOut" Earthquake Drill Happening Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Governor Henry McMaster and South Carolina Emergency Management (SCEMD) officials are encouraging people to be aware of earthquakes and how to prepare in case one strikes our state.

On Thursday October 19th at 10:19AM, the signal to begin the earthquake drill will be broadcast across the NOAA Weather Radio and broadcast media. Officials encourage you to participate by practicing your emergency plan, in the event of an earthquake. According to SCEMD, in an earthquake you should:

- DROP where you are, onto your hands and knees;

- COVER your head and neck with one arm and hand, as you crawl for shelter under a nearby table or desk;

- HOLD ON to your shelter with one hand until shaking stops (remain on your knees and covering your head and neck with your other arm and hand).

While earthquakes are NOT able to be predicted in advance, SCEMD officials suggest knowing your plan, having updated supplies and making sure heavy items are secure.

SCEMD says there have been about 10 low magnitude earthquakes in the past year. They add that South Carolina typically sees about 10 to 20 small earthquakes each year on average.

While large magnitude earthquakes are not common, South Carolina has been hit by big ones before. A 7.3 Magnitude earthquake stuck north of Charleston in August of 1886, causing tremors to be felt from Chicago to Cuba.

Your WMBF First Alert Weather App has an earthquake layer where you can keep tabs on all the reported earthquakes across the country. Just click on the Radar feature, then the layers and overlays (right next to the "Tropical Tracks" feature).

