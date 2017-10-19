Temporary closure of Garden City Beach access scheduled

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A beach access in Garden City Beach will be temporarily closed beginning Sunday night due to sand fencing being replaced, according to a press release.

Beach access number one, including the parking area, will be closed. In addition, the Yucca Ave. parking area will also be temporarily closed. No other closures are expected.

The closures are due to the Reach 3 Project whose final phase is scheduled to start Monday.

The contractor for the project will need to stage materials and equipment in public access areas, the press release states.

