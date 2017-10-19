Temporary closure of Garden City Beach access scheduled

One person has died after a shooting Thursday morning near the Breakers Gas Station on Harry Byrd Highway in the Darlington area, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
One person has died after a shooting Thursday morning near the Breakers Gas Station on Harry Byrd Highway in the Darlington area, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Governor Henry McMaster and South Carolina Emergency Management (SCEMD) officials are encouraging people to be aware of earthquakes and how to prepare in case one strikes our state. On Thursday October 19th at 10:19AM, the signal to begin the earthquake drill will be broadcast across the NOAA Weather Radio and broadcast media.More >>
The city of Myrtle Beach is growing as a tourist destination, bringing in nearly 18 million people each year. Part of that is due sports tourism along the Grand Strand. The Myrtle Beach Sports Center, which was designed to increase sports tourism in Myrtle Beach is looking to increase their numbers of sports tourism, particularly during the shoulder season.More >>
A beach access in Garden City Beach will be temporarily closed beginning Sunday night due to sand fencing being replaced, according to a press release. Beach access number one, including the parking area, will be closed. In addition, the Yucca Ave. parking area will also be temporarily closed. No other closures are expected. The closures are due to the Reach 3 Project whose final phase is scheduled to start Monday.More >>
Three women were arrested on prostitution charges on October 12 in a joint operation involving the FBI, Myrtle Beach Police Department and Horry County Police. The operation was conducted at the Hilton Garden Inn in Myrtle Beach, according to Don Wood with the FBI. Devinee Kathryn Boyle, 20, Anjuma Inubia Nesanet, 19, and Tawanna Mickens, 22, have all been charged with prostitution, first offense.More >>
Chris Allen's mysterious illness on a private 2014 visit to Havana illustrates how profoundly damaging the Cuba mystery has been for two long-estranged neighbors that only recently sought to patch up their relationship.More >>
The man shot five co-workers early Wednesday in Maryland, then drove to Delaware and shot an acquaintance in the head at a used car lot, police say.More >>
The hotel security guard who is a witness to the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history says he was shot while walking down a hotel hallway outside where Stephen Paddock was holed up in a suite.More >>
It would have the unintended consequence of making basic health insurance available to more people for free and making upper-tier plans more affordable.More >>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >>
A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.More >>
The 5-year-old donated more than $30 of her own money, so her friends could have milk.More >>
Trump started the storm this week when he claimed that he alone of U.S. presidents had called the families of all slain soldiers.More >>
The eyes of dyslexic subjects were different from the eyes of non-dyslexic subjects, which could be the cause of the disorder. There may also be a treatment.More >>
A star is born. Imagine receiving the opportunity to play drums for one of your favorite bands of all time -- even getting up on stage in front of a capacity crowd at Colonial Life Arena.More >>