Myrtle Beach Sports Center increasing sports tourism - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Myrtle Beach Sports Center increasing sports tourism

By Ian Klein, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WMBF News) (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -- The city of Myrtle Beach is growing as a tourist destination, bringing in nearly 18 million people each year. Part of that is due sports tourism along the Grand Strand.

The Myrtle Beach Sports Center, which was designed to increase sports tourism in Myrtle Beach, is looking to increase their numbers of sports tourism, particularly during the shoulder season.

The $13.8 million facility was expected to take a financial hit this fiscal year.

Myrtle Beach Sports Center General Manager, Jessica Vanco said it was able to bring in nearly $60,000-worth of revenue.

So far, the facility has been able to book more events throughout the months of August and December compared to 2016.

“Our shoulder season, which is typically August to December when kids are going back to school, those are the days that we are looking to get more economic impact,” Vanco said.

The Sports Center is also trying to attract non-traditional sporting events to the Grand Strand as well as more female sports events and tournaments.

Vanco said the facility sees larger groups of families that come out to female sporting events like volleyball, basketball and cheerleading.

 “A lot of our biggest economic impact events are female events because they bring their mom, dad, grandmother and grandfather,” said Vanco.

Those larger groups are more likely to book more than one hotel room and spend money shopping.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Breaking

    Victim dies after shooting near gas station in Darlington area

    Victim dies after shooting near gas station in Darlington area

    Thursday, October 19 2017 8:19 AM EDT2017-10-19 12:19:59 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    One person has died after a shooting Thursday morning near the Breakers Gas Station on Harry Byrd Highway in the Darlington area, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    One person has died after a shooting Thursday morning near the Breakers Gas Station on Harry Byrd Highway in the Darlington area, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

  • "The Great SouthEast ShakeOut" Earthquake Drill Happening Thursday

    "The Great SouthEast ShakeOut" Earthquake Drill Happening Thursday

    Thursday, October 19 2017 8:04 AM EDT2017-10-19 12:04:17 GMT
    SCEMD Earthquake GuidelinesSCEMD Earthquake Guidelines

    Governor Henry McMaster and South Carolina Emergency Management (SCEMD) officials are encouraging people to be aware of earthquakes and how to prepare in case one strikes our state.  On Thursday October 19th at 10:19AM, the signal to begin the earthquake drill will be broadcast across the NOAA Weather Radio and broadcast media.

    More >>

    Governor Henry McMaster and South Carolina Emergency Management (SCEMD) officials are encouraging people to be aware of earthquakes and how to prepare in case one strikes our state.  On Thursday October 19th at 10:19AM, the signal to begin the earthquake drill will be broadcast across the NOAA Weather Radio and broadcast media.

    More >>

  • Myrtle Beach Sports Center increasing sports tourism

    Myrtle Beach Sports Center increasing sports tourism

    Thursday, October 19 2017 8:02 AM EDT2017-10-19 12:02:41 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    The city of Myrtle Beach is growing as a tourist destination, bringing in nearly 18 million people each year. Part of that is due sports tourism along the Grand Strand. The Myrtle Beach Sports Center, which was designed to increase sports tourism in Myrtle Beach is looking to increase their numbers of sports tourism, particularly during the shoulder season.

    More >>

    The city of Myrtle Beach is growing as a tourist destination, bringing in nearly 18 million people each year. Part of that is due sports tourism along the Grand Strand. The Myrtle Beach Sports Center, which was designed to increase sports tourism in Myrtle Beach is looking to increase their numbers of sports tourism, particularly during the shoulder season.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly