Congressman Rice holds anti-drug task force summit

Medical and law enforcement professionals met to discuss the heroin epidemic. (Source: Patrick Lloyd)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Medical and legal professionals gathered at Horry Georgetown Technical College Wednesday afternoon to discuss the heroin and opioid epidemic during an event hosted by Congressman Tom Rice.

The heroin epidemic has plagued the Grand Strand and Pee Dee recently.

“It’s an epidemic in our state and in our country,” Rice said.

He said the numbers have been getting worse.

“The mortality rate from synthetic opioids last year, including fentanyl, increased by 72 percent and deaths related to heroin 20 percent,” Rice said.

The disease of heroin addiction has affected all kinds of people.

“It doesn’t discriminate based on age, gender, education, race or religion,” said Victor Archambeau, with Tidelands Health. “There’s no discriminating factors.”

He says people younger and younger are using the drugs.

"A young lady I know just passed away; 18 years old, passed away last week of an overdose,” Archambeau said. “I actually welcomed a 12-year-old young lady into a recovery meeting one night who had a heroin addiction at 12 years old. So it does not discriminate. It’s an equal opportunity destroyer.”

Members of the panel talked about what they think would help. Most of them said the stigma of addiction needs to be changed.

“This is a disease,” Archambeau said. “It’s not a moral shortcoming or deficiency, and if we don’t treat it as a disease, we’re not going to be able to overcome this crisis.”

Other panel members mentioned the importance of having rehabilitation centers in the area.

“We’ve got to explore solutions to try and help people get better and to end this cost to society and this source of pain for so many families,” Rice said.

