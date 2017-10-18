Three charged in connection with shooting at Pee Dee apartment complex

Three men have been arrested in connection with a September shooting at a Lamar apartment complex.More >>
A lawsuit filed by three servers against a Myrtle Beach restaurant alleging improper procedures that deal with tips is expected to go to trial in the first half of 2018.More >>
In Conway, the word of the day at the West of the Waterway forum was growth.More >>
Three women were arrested on prostitution charges on October 12 in a joint operation involving the FBI, Myrtle Beach Police Department and Horry County Police. The operation was conducted at the Hilton Garden Inn in Myrtle Beach, according to Don Wood with the FBI. Devinee Kathryn Boyle, 20, Anjuma Inubia Nesanet, 19, and Tawanna Mickens, 22, have all been charged with prostitution, first offense.More >>
A drug investigation in Myrtle Beach ended with five people arrested and several thousands of dollars seized.More >>
The eyes of dyslexic subjects were different from the eyes of non-dyslexic subjects, which could be the cause of the disorder. There may also be a treatment.More >>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >>
The new order grants the convicted sex offender no parental rights over a child born to a woman who said the man raped her when she was 12.More >>
A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.More >>
While some say it's a great idea, others say the change is trivial.More >>
Blue Ash Police are sending out a warning about a new gift card scam popping up in the area.More >>
A star is born. Imagine receiving the opportunity to play drums for one of your favorite bands of all time -- even getting up on stage in front of a capacity crowd at Colonial Life Arena.More >>
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.More >>
