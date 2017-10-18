Three charged in connection with shooting at Pee Dee apartment complex

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

LAMAR, SC (WMBF) – Three men have been arrested in connection with a September shooting at a Lamar apartment complex.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Jermaine McCoy II, 18-year-old Bryan Jenkins Jr., and 21-year-old Shykeem Shakur McCoy were each charged with third-degree assault and battery by mob.

McCoy is also charged with attempted murder.

According to the release, Jermaine McCoy was arrested Oct. 6 and released a week later on a $10,000 bond. Shykeem McCoy was arrested Tuesday and is being held on a $50,000 bond. Jenkins, arrested Wednesday, is awaiting a bond hearing.

Law enforcement said the Sept. 27 incident remains under investigation.

"During the last several years, there have been a large number of incidents at the Cambridge Apartments and it can no longer be ignored," Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis said in a statement.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.