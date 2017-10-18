The Grand Strand is expanding in more ways than one

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - In Conway, the word of the day at the West of the Waterway forum was growth.

Rob Salvino, professor of economics at Coastal Carolina University said Horry County grew nearly 20 percent in the past seven years.

"I think those statistics say the reason why we're in here talking about transportation, infrastructure, we're talking about companies is because we're a very rapidly growing place," he says.

Salvino said there is room for improvement.

"Median household income in comparison in the United States is about $54,000 a year. South Carolina is down to $45,000," he said. "North Carolina is close to $47,000."

"We have a lot of projects that really scan across different industry segments, from healthcare to advanced manufacturing to airspace to technology to support services," said Josh Kay, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation.

And construction of Interstate 73 is expected in the next two years.

"It costs about $1.2 billion to widen 22 to interstate standards," said Mike Wooten, former commissioner for the South Carolina Department of Transportation. "That means widening the shoulders on both sides and building a new road from there on I-95."

Kirk Lovell, with the Horry County Department of Airports, said business is soaring.

"The demand for this market is increasing," Lovell said. "Our catchman area has grown. We're pulling more traffic from further away than ever before."

