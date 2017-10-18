Five arrested, thousands in cash, narcotics seized in Myrtle Bea - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Five arrested, thousands in cash, narcotics seized in Myrtle Beach drug investigation

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A drug investigation in Myrtle Beach ended with five people arrested and several thousands of dollars seized.

According to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, officers began the investigation after receiving information of drug activity in the area of 12th Avenue South and Yaupon Drive.

Search warrants were served at three homes and officers seized approximately $8,765 in cash, crack cocaine, marijuana and cellphones, according to MBPD Capt. Joey Crosby.

He added the suspects are being booked into jail and served with warrants. Their names and specific charges have not yet been released.

