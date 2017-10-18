Five arrested, thousands in cash, narcotics seized in Myrtle Beach drug investigation

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Over $8,000 in cash was seized during a Myrtle Beach drug operation. (Source: MBPD)

Drugs and cash were seized in a narcotics investigation in Myrtle Beach. (Source: MBPD)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A drug investigation in Myrtle Beach ended with five people arrested and several thousands of dollars seized.

According to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, officers began the investigation after receiving information of drug activity in the area of 12th Avenue South and Yaupon Drive.

Search warrants were served at three homes and officers seized approximately $8,765 in cash, crack cocaine, marijuana and cellphones, according to MBPD Capt. Joey Crosby.

He added the suspects are being booked into jail and served with warrants. Their names and specific charges have not yet been released.

