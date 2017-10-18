Withers Swash Bridge on Broadway Street to be replaced; detours announced

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Motorists who use the Withers Swash Bridge on Broadway Street in Myrtle Beach should be prepared to begin taking a detour beginning November 1.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that the bridge is being replaced because it is “structurally deficient, functionally obsolete and load restricted.”

Traffic heading southwest on Broadway Street will use Third Avenue North to Highway 501 to Third Avenue South, the SCDOT release states. Traffic heading northeast on Broadway Street will use Third Ave South to Hwy. 501 to Third Ave. North.

The new bridge is expected to open in the spring of 2018, barring delays for weather or unforeseen circumstances.

The Carolina Bridge Company of Orangeburg is the primary contractor.

