FIRST ALERT: Below normal temperatures likely to finish October

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The latest long range forecast from the National Atmosphere and Ocean Administration (NOAA) indicates the likelihood of below normal temperatures for the end of October.

After an unseasonably warm start to the month of October, cooler than normal temperatures are more likely for the latter half of the month. In its latest 14 day temperature outlook, NOAA indicates the chance of below normal temperatures across the Carolinas and much of the southeastern US through the first part of November.

Temperatures will gradually warm through the rest of this week, but be followed by another strong cold front early next week. After temperatures briefly climb back above normal this weekend, the next front will usher in a round of much cooler temperatures that will likely last through much of next week. Several reinforcing shots of cooler weather may help to keep the temperatures on the cool side through early November.