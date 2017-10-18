6th-grader charged for bringing BB gun to Marlboro Co. school

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 12-year-old sixth-grader was charged by the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office last Friday for bringing a BB gun to school.

The boy reportedly brought the BB gun to Blenheim Elementary Middle School last Friday, and showed it to friends, said Lt. Sarah Alberri with the MCSO. One of his friends reported the gun to school officials.

Deputies responded to the school on Friday afternoon and took the boy into custody, Lt. Alberri said. He is being charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds.

