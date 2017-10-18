Teens charged after Loris man beaten while asleep in bed, report states

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two teens were taken into custody and charged with attempted murder after allegedly beating a Loris man while he asleep in his bed.

According to an incident report from the Horry County Police Department, 18-year-old Chance Johnson and a 15-year-old boy were arrested in connection with the alleged assault that happened early Tuesday morning.

Online records from J. Reuben Long Detention Center state Johnson remained in jail Wednesday under a $30,000 bond. He faces counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful keeping or possession of a machine gun, or sawed-off shotgun or rifle.

According to the report, the victim told police he and his wife had a small argument. The 15-year-old then allegedly walked up to the man, pointed a gun at him and told him to leave the woman alone.

After, the teen and the woman left the home and the victim went to sleep, the report stated.

The victim told police he was later woken up by someone walking beside his bed.

“The victim stated that the next thing he knew, someone started hitting him in the face with something made of metal,” the report stated. “The victim stated that they continued to hit him and then fled the residence.”

According to police, bone was visible on one of the several cuts on the man’s face. Blood was also seen “all over the floor inside of the victim’s residence,” as well as on the bed, the report stated.

Because of the blood in his eyes, the man was not able to see the assailants, but he could hear their voices, saying it was the two teens, according to the report.

He also told police the type of vehicle 18-year-old Johnson drove and the street he lived on. When law enforcement went to that residence, they allegedly saw blood on the passenger seat of a black GMC Yukon and noticed the vehicle’s tires matched the tire impressions found at the victim’s home, according to the report.

The two teens were reportedly at the home and taken into custody.

