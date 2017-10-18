City Council candidates: Hobeika says he's 'had enough'

Local and national political news and infoMore >>
Local and national political news and infoMore >>
Myrtle Beach City Council candidate Mike Hobeika grew up in the hotel business on 3rd Avenue North. He went through the ROTC in college and was honorably discharged after a decade in the Army. His campaign brochure begins with the phrase: "Frankly, my dear, I've had enough..."More >>
Myrtle Beach City Council candidate Mike Hobeika grew up in the hotel business on 3rd Avenue North. He went through the ROTC in college and was honorably discharged after a decade in the Army. His campaign brochure begins with the phrase: "Frankly, my dear, I've had enough..."More >>
Matthew Hardee is a Myrtle Beach native who has lived on 13th Ave. S his entire life. He currently leads the music ministry for his church, Jamestown Baptist Church, and studies political science as a student at Coastal Carolina University. Hardee is running on the campaign slogan 'We Can Do Better!'More >>
Matthew Hardee is a Myrtle Beach native who has lived on 13th Ave. S his entire life. He currently leads the music ministry for his church, Jamestown Baptist Church, and studies political science as a student at Coastal Carolina University. Hardee is running on the campaign slogan 'We Can Do Better!'More >>
This is the first of WMBF News' profiles of Myrtle Beach City Council candidate. The series began Oct. 16, and will run nine days, with the last candidate being profiled Oct. 26.More >>
This is the first of WMBF News' profiles of Myrtle Beach City Council candidate. The series began Oct. 16, and will run nine days, with the last candidate being profiled Oct. 26.More >>
Nine candidates will be vying for three seats on the Myrtle Beach City Council on Nov. 7.More >>
Nine candidates will be vying for three seats on the Myrtle Beach City Council on Nov. 7.More >>
WMBF is hosting a Myrtle Beach Mayoral Debate on Tuesday, October 24. The one-hour debate will be televised on WMBF News, WMBFNews.com, on our mobile and Roku apps, and on Facebook Live from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.More >>
WMBF is hosting a Myrtle Beach Mayoral Debate on Tuesday, October 24. The one-hour debate will be televised on WMBF News, WMBFNews.com, on our mobile and Roku apps, and on Facebook Live from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.More >>
A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.More >>
A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.More >>
The eyes of dyslexic subjects were different from the eyes of non-dyslexic subjects, which could be the cause of the disorder. There may also be a treatment.More >>
The eyes of dyslexic subjects were different from the eyes of non-dyslexic subjects, which could be the cause of the disorder. There may also be a treatment.More >>
The NFL is not changing its national anthem policy to require players to stand during the national anthem.More >>
The NFL is not changing its national anthem policy to require players to stand during the national anthem.More >>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
One California restaurant was reportedly caught red-handed using Popeye's fried chicken as their own, but the restaurant offered up a lengthy response in return.More >>
One California restaurant was reportedly caught red-handed using Popeye's fried chicken as their own, but the restaurant offered up a lengthy response in return.More >>
Blue Ash Police are sending out a warning about a new gift card scam popping up in the area.More >>
Blue Ash Police are sending out a warning about a new gift card scam popping up in the area.More >>
The tragic death of a 3-year-old girl on Saturday prompted city leaders to have a meeting to discuss grease traps in the city. The grease trap at Bruster’s on East University Drive is where Sadie Andrews accidentally drowned.More >>
The tragic death of a 3-year-old girl on Saturday prompted city leaders to have a meeting to discuss grease traps in the city. The grease trap at Bruster’s on East University Drive is where Sadie Andrews accidentally drowned.More >>