Police: Child witnessed shooting that led to CCU 'shelter in place' order

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The man facing charges in connection with the shooting that caused Coastal Carolina University to issue a “shelter in place” order is also accused of allowing a minor child to witness that shooting, according to arrest warrants.

In addition to previously announced charges, Brian Canty is charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person.

According to the Conway Police Department warrant, the Oct. 13 shooting at Leonard Avenue and Live Oak Street “did occur in close proximity to said child.”

The warrant alleges the child was in Canty’s “care, custody and control.”

Canty was arrested while trying to get a shooting victim to the hospital. Police said he was found in Arcadia Hall on CCU’s campus with a handgun.

The original arrest warrants said Canty was in Sanctuary Hall, but police corrected the location.

Warrants show Canty is facing drug and weapons charges in addition to th charge of unlawful neglect.

Related story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.