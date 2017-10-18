Lake City man arrested, charged in shooting that injured two on Sunday

Motorists who use the Withers Swash Bridge on Broadway Street in Myrtle Beach should be prepared to begin taking a detour beginning November 1. The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that the bridge is being replaced because it is “structurally deficient, functionally obsolete and load restricted.”More >>
Motorists who use the Withers Swash Bridge on Broadway Street in Myrtle Beach should be prepared to begin taking a detour beginning November 1. The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that the bridge is being replaced because it is “structurally deficient, functionally obsolete and load restricted.”More >>
A Lake City man wanted in connection with a weekend shooting that happened in the area was taken into custody on Wednesday.More >>
A Lake City man wanted in connection with a weekend shooting that happened in the area was taken into custody on Wednesday.More >>
Solicitor David Pascoe has issued more indictments in his investigation into possible corruption at the State House, according to a release from the solicitor's office.More >>
Solicitor David Pascoe has issued more indictments in his investigation into possible corruption at the State House, according to a release from the solicitor's office.More >>
A 12-year-old sixth-grader was charged by the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office last Friday for bringing a BB gun to school. The boy reportedly brought the BB gun to Blenheim Elementary Middle School last Friday, and showed it to friends, said Lt. Sarah Alberri with the MCSO. One of his friends reported the gun to school officials.More >>
A 12-year-old sixth-grader was charged by the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office last Friday for bringing a BB gun to school. The boy reportedly brought the BB gun to Blenheim Elementary Middle School last Friday, and showed it to friends, said Lt. Sarah Alberri with the MCSO. One of his friends reported the gun to school officials.More >>
Two teens were taken into custody and charged with attempted murder after allegedly beating a Loris man while he asleep in his bed.More >>
Two teens were taken into custody and charged with attempted murder after allegedly beating a Loris man while he asleep in his bed.More >>
A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.More >>
A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.More >>
The eyes of dyslexic subjects were different from the eyes of non-dyslexic subjects, which could be the cause of the disorder. There may also be a treatment.More >>
The eyes of dyslexic subjects were different from the eyes of non-dyslexic subjects, which could be the cause of the disorder. There may also be a treatment.More >>
The NFL is not changing its national anthem policy to require players to stand during the national anthem.More >>
The NFL is not changing its national anthem policy to require players to stand during the national anthem.More >>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
One California restaurant was reportedly caught red-handed using Popeye's fried chicken as their own, but the restaurant offered up a lengthy response in return.More >>
One California restaurant was reportedly caught red-handed using Popeye's fried chicken as their own, but the restaurant offered up a lengthy response in return.More >>
Blue Ash Police are sending out a warning about a new gift card scam popping up in the area.More >>
Blue Ash Police are sending out a warning about a new gift card scam popping up in the area.More >>
The tragic death of a 3-year-old girl on Saturday prompted city leaders to have a meeting to discuss grease traps in the city. The grease trap at Bruster’s on East University Drive is where Sadie Andrews accidentally drowned.More >>
The tragic death of a 3-year-old girl on Saturday prompted city leaders to have a meeting to discuss grease traps in the city. The grease trap at Bruster’s on East University Drive is where Sadie Andrews accidentally drowned.More >>