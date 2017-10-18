Lake City man arrested, charged in shooting that injured two on Sunday

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – A Lake City man wanted in connection with a weekend shooting that happened in the area was taken into custody on Wednesday.

According to information from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Erick Raquim McCrea, 19, is charged with two counts of attempted murder.

At 4 p.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to Salters Street in Lake City in reference to a shooting, according to a FCSO press release. Two victims were transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.

According to witnesses, several people were playing dice on Salters Street when shots were fired from an approaching vehicle.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

