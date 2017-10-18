Authorities seek Lake City man accused of shooting, injuring two people on Sunday

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – Arrest warrants have been obtained for a Lake City man wanted in connection with a shooting that happened in the area on Sunday.

According to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Erick Raquim McCrea, 19, is wanted for two counts of attempted murder.

At 4 p.m. on Oct. 15, deputies responded to Salters Street in Lake City in reference to a shooting, the release stated. Two victims were transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.

According to witnesses, several people were playing dice on Salters Street when shots were fired from an approaching vehicle.

McCrea is described as a black male, standing approximately 6 feet tall and weighing 155 pounds, according to the press release. Authorities said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact FCSO investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 498, or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) CRIME-SC.

