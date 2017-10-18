South Carolina prosecutor opposes new trial for woman

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - South Carolina prosecutors oppose a request by a North Carolina woman for a new trial or sentencing after she was convicted of killing her husband.

The Winston-Salem Journal reported the South Carolina Attorney General's Office said there is no evidence to prove the innocence of Kimberly Renee Poole, formerly of Mocksville.

Poole's attorney filed a request in Conway, South Carolina, earlier this year for relief from her life sentence.

She was convicted of conspiring with another man to kill her husband in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Twenty-four-year-old Brent Poole was shot as he and his wife walked on the beach in 1998.

Forty-seven-year-old John Boyd Frazier Jr., formerly of Winston-Salem, is serving a 30-year sentence for Brent Poole's death.

Prosecutors also say Kimberly Poole waited too late to appeal.

Information from: Winston-Salem Journal, http://www.journalnow.com

