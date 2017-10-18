Watch Live: NFL officials hold news conference after owners meeting

A Loris man has been arrested after allegedly stealing 12 firearms from a residence on Highway 67 in Horry County on September 14, according to a Horry County Police incident report. Justin Matthew Brown, 18, has been charged with burglary, first degree and grand larceny $10,000 or more. The victim stated that he left the residence to run errands with his wife and when he returned, his front bedroom door was partially open.