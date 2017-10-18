Individuals charged with operating a business, selling alcohol without license in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two individuals have been charged with operating a business and selling alcohol without a license after a raid Sunday at Dreamz nightclub on Highway 15/401 and Oak Hill Road, according to Lt. Sara Albarri with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Willie Anthony Green and Kenneth Westin Stephenson have been charged with breach of peace. Dori Monique Sanders and Lesley Snead have been charged with unlawful sale of beer, liquor without a license.

Lt. Albarri stated that the club had been warned earlier this year but failed to comply.

The investigation is ongoing. More charges could be pending for the involved individuals.

