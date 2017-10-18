Individuals charged with operating a business, selling alcohol w - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Individuals charged with operating a business, selling alcohol without license in Marlboro County

By Nick Doria, Producer
Connect
Source: Raycom Media Source: Raycom Media

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two individuals have been charged with operating a business and selling alcohol without a license after a raid Sunday at Dreamz nightclub on Highway 15/401 and Oak Hill Road, according to Lt. Sara Albarri with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Willie Anthony Green and Kenneth Westin Stephenson have been charged with breach of peace. Dori Monique Sanders and Lesley Snead have been charged with unlawful sale of beer, liquor without a license.

Lt. Albarri stated that the club had been warned earlier this year but failed to comply.

The investigation is ongoing. More charges could be pending for the involved individuals.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • South Carolina prosecutor opposes new trial for woman

    South Carolina prosecutor opposes new trial for woman

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 2:15 PM EDT2017-10-18 18:15:57 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    South Carolina prosecutors oppose a request by a North Carolina woman for a new trial or sentencing after she was convicted of killing her husband.

    More >>

    South Carolina prosecutors oppose a request by a North Carolina woman for a new trial or sentencing after she was convicted of killing her husband.

    More >>

  • Paula Deen coming to Myrtle Beach

    Paula Deen coming to Myrtle Beach

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 12:10 PM EDT2017-10-18 16:10:08 GMT
    Source: Paula Deen Family Kitchen FacebookSource: Paula Deen Family Kitchen Facebook

    Paula Deen will be in Myrtle Beach on Oct. 21 at 2:00 p.m. for a book signing at Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen at Broadway at the Beach, according to a Facebook post by Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen. Two hundred-fifty wristbands will be distributed beginning at 8:00 a.m. to guests who make any purchase at the retail store.

    More >>

    Paula Deen will be in Myrtle Beach on Oct. 21 at 2:00 p.m. for a book signing at Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen at Broadway at the Beach, according to a Facebook post by Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen. Two hundred-fifty wristbands will be distributed beginning at 8:00 a.m. to guests who make any purchase at the retail store.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    3 women arrested for prostitution in MB as part of national operation targeting sex traffickers

    3 women arrested for prostitution in MB as part of national operation targeting sex traffickers

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 11:39 AM EDT2017-10-18 15:39:05 GMT
    Devinee Kathryn Boyle (Source: MBPD)Devinee Kathryn Boyle (Source: MBPD)

    Three women were arrested on prostitution charges on October 12 in a joint operation involving the FBI, Myrtle Beach Police Department and Horry County Police. The operation was conducted at the Hilton Garden Inn in Myrtle Beach, according to Don Wood with the FBI. Devinee Kathryn Boyle, 20, Anjuma Inubia Nesanet, 19, and Tawanna Mickens, 22, have all been charged with prostitution, first offense.

    More >>

    Three women were arrested on prostitution charges on October 12 in a joint operation involving the FBI, Myrtle Beach Police Department and Horry County Police. The operation was conducted at the Hilton Garden Inn in Myrtle Beach, according to Don Wood with the FBI. Devinee Kathryn Boyle, 20, Anjuma Inubia Nesanet, 19, and Tawanna Mickens, 22, have all been charged with prostitution, first offense.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly