Paula Deen coming to Myrtle Beach

By Nick Doria, Producer
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Paula Deen will be in Myrtle Beach on Oct. 21 at 2:00 p.m. for a book signing at Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen at Broadway at the Beach, according to a Facebook post by Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen.

Two hundred-fifty wristbands will be distributed beginning at 8:00 a.m. to guests who make any purchase at the retail store. Wristbands are first come, first serve; one wristband per person.

Attendees are encouraged to bring cameras and cell phones for pictures.

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 12:10 PM EDT2017-10-18 16:10:08 GMT
