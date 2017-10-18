Loris man charged after allegedly stealing 12 firearms from residence

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Loris man has been arrested after allegedly stealing 12 firearms from a residence on Highway 67 in Horry County on September 14, according to a Horry County Police incident report.

Justin Matthew Brown, 18, has been charged with burglary, first degree and grand larceny $10,000 or more.

The victim stated that he left the residence to run errands with his wife and when he returned, his front bedroom door was partially open. The front bedroom door exits to the front patio of the house next to the actual front door of the residence. Upon entering the home, the victim noticed that the gun cabinet in the dining room had been broken into and the firearms were missing, the incident report states. A small partial muddy boot print located near the back kitchen door was also present, the incident report states.

Officers did not notice any signs of forced entry into the residence, other than the front bedroom door being partially open.

Guns taken from the residence include a Teddy Roosevelt collector’s Winchester 30/30 shotgun and a Remington 1187 28 inch barrel wood finish shotgun. Miscellaneous ammunition was also missing.

Brown is currently being held at the Horry County Detention Center.

