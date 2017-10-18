Loris man charged after allegedly stealing 12 firearms from resi - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Loris man charged after allegedly stealing 12 firearms from residence

By Nick Doria, Producer
Connect
Justin Matthew Brown (Source: Horry County Detention Cener) Justin Matthew Brown (Source: Horry County Detention Cener)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Loris man has been arrested after allegedly stealing 12 firearms from a residence on Highway 67 in Horry County on September 14, according to a Horry County Police incident report.

Justin Matthew Brown, 18, has been charged with burglary, first degree and grand larceny $10,000 or more.

The victim stated that he left the residence to run errands with his wife and when he returned, his front bedroom door was partially open. The front bedroom door exits to the front patio of the house next to the actual front door of the residence. Upon entering the home, the victim noticed that the gun cabinet in the dining room had been broken into and the firearms were missing, the incident report states. A small partial muddy boot print located near the back kitchen door was also present, the incident report states.

Officers did not notice any signs of forced entry into the residence, other than the front bedroom door being partially open.

Guns taken from the residence include a Teddy Roosevelt collector’s Winchester 30/30 shotgun and a Remington 1187 28 inch barrel wood finish shotgun. Miscellaneous ammunition was also missing.

Brown is currently being held at the Horry County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Paula Deen coming to Myrtle Beach

    Paula Deen coming to Myrtle Beach

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 12:10 PM EDT2017-10-18 16:10:08 GMT
    Source: Paula Deen Family Kitchen FacebookSource: Paula Deen Family Kitchen Facebook

    Paula Deen will be in Myrtle Beach on Oct. 21 at 2:00 p.m. for a book signing at Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen at Broadway at the Beach, according to a Facebook post by Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen. Two hundred-fifty wristbands will be distributed beginning at 8:00 a.m. to guests who make any purchase at the retail store.

    More >>

    Paula Deen will be in Myrtle Beach on Oct. 21 at 2:00 p.m. for a book signing at Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen at Broadway at the Beach, according to a Facebook post by Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen. Two hundred-fifty wristbands will be distributed beginning at 8:00 a.m. to guests who make any purchase at the retail store.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    3 women arrested for prostitution in MB as part of national operation targeting sex traffickers

    3 women arrested for prostitution in MB as part of national operation targeting sex traffickers

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 11:39 AM EDT2017-10-18 15:39:05 GMT
    Devinee Kathryn Boyle (Source: MBPD)Devinee Kathryn Boyle (Source: MBPD)

    Three women were arrested on prostitution charges on October 12 in a joint operation involving the FBI, Myrtle Beach Police Department and Horry County Police. The operation was conducted at the Hilton Garden Inn in Myrtle Beach, according to Don Wood with the FBI. Devinee Kathryn Boyle, 20, Anjuma Inubia Nesanet, 19, and Tawanna Mickens, 22, have all been charged with prostitution, first offense.

    More >>

    Three women were arrested on prostitution charges on October 12 in a joint operation involving the FBI, Myrtle Beach Police Department and Horry County Police. The operation was conducted at the Hilton Garden Inn in Myrtle Beach, according to Don Wood with the FBI. Devinee Kathryn Boyle, 20, Anjuma Inubia Nesanet, 19, and Tawanna Mickens, 22, have all been charged with prostitution, first offense.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Judge grants request to delay trial for man charged in deadly Conway bank robbery to next term

    Judge grants request to delay trial for man charged in deadly Conway bank robbery to next term

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 11:27 AM EDT2017-10-18 15:27:53 GMT
    Brandon Council (Source: Florence County Detention Center)Brandon Council (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

    A U.S. District Court judge has granted an order to delay the trial until the next term for the suspect accused of shooting and killing two employees during a Conway bank robbery in August.

    More >>

    A U.S. District Court judge has granted an order to delay the trial until the next term for the suspect accused of shooting and killing two employees during a Conway bank robbery in August.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly