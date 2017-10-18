Collision closes 2 lanes of Hwy. 501 at Gardner Lacy Rd. - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Collision closes 2 lanes of Hwy. 501 at Gardner Lacy Rd.

SCDOT traffic camera showing the accident. (Source: SCDOT) SCDOT traffic camera showing the accident. (Source: SCDOT)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A traffic collision with injuries is blocking two northbound lanes of Highway 501 near Gardner Lacy Rd.

The two left lanes of Hwy. 501 northbound are closed at Gardner Lacy Rd./Myrtle Ridge Drive due to the accident, according to the SC Department of Transportation.

The collision occurred at about 9:05 a.m. Wednesday and did involve injuries, according to online information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

