J Peters Grill and Bar coming to Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) -  J Peters Grill and Bar is coming to the Murrells Inlet.

WMBF News has learned the restaurant is making plans to move into the recently-closed Applebee's location at the Inlet Square Mall in Murrells Inlet.

Horry County's Deputy Director of Planning and Zoning says a signed permit application has been received by the County.

J Peters already has one nearby location along U.S. 17 in Pawleys Island, in addition to several locations in the Upstate and Charlotte. The menu includes “tried and true recipes such as She-Crab Soup and Slow Roasted Prime Rib,” in addition to newer flavors, according to the restaurant’s website.

