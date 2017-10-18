J Peters Grill and Bar coming to Murrells Inlet

A traffic collision with injuries is blocking two northbound lanes of Highway 501 near Gardner Lacy Rd. The two left lanes of Hwy. 501 northbound are closed at Gardner Lacy Rd./Myrtle Ridge Drive due to the accident, according to the SC Department of Transportation.More >>
J Peters Bar and Grill is coming to the Murrells Inlet. WMBF News has learned the restaurant is making plans to move into the recently-closed Applebee's location at the Inlet Square Mall in Murrells Inlet.More >>
As many as 200,000 patients in South Carolina could be affected by President Trump’s decision to end cost-sharing reductions, according to Dr. Gerald Harmon, chair of the board of the American Medical Association. Cost-sharing reductions are discounts on things like co-payments and deductibles for people living in the 250 percent under the federal poverty level.More >>
Two suspects are profiled in this week’s Horry County Suspect search - see you can help officials with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office track them down.More >>
A man stole a housekeeper’s jacket at a Myrtle Beach hotel with reportedly $200 inside before fleeing the scene shirtless, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report. Police responded to the Bay View Resort at 504 North Ocean Boulevard Monday at approximately 1:20 p.m. in regards to a larceny. The victim reported that a jacket was stolen from the pool area of the hotel.More >>
The man is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.More >>
The woman told deputies she sat on her 9-year-old cousin as discipline "for being out of control."More >>
Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.More >>
One California restaurant was reportedly caught red-handed using Popeye's fried chicken as their own, but the restaurant offered up a lengthy response in return.More >>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
The sailors, Ty Bell and Brian Jarrell, served at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay and were found dead days apart at a Georgia home.More >>
The tragic death of a 3-year-old girl on Saturday prompted city leaders to have a meeting to discuss grease traps in the city. The grease trap at Bruster’s on East University Drive is where Sadie Andrews accidentally drowned.More >>
Crystal Leatherman told WBTV Monday that she was stunned when she recently went to visit her son’s grave and the grave marker was gone.More >>
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.More >>
Murder charges have been filed against a 42-year-old man who the Columbia Police Department says assaulted an 81-year-old man following a dispute over money.More >>
