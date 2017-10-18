Suspect Search: Men wanted for domestic violence, harassment - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Suspect Search: Men wanted for domestic violence, harassment

(Source: HCSO) (Source: HCSO)
George Davis. (Source: HCSO) George Davis. (Source: HCSO)
Cornelius Frazier, Jr. (Source: HCSO) Cornelius Frazier, Jr. (Source: HCSO)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Two suspects are profiled in this week’s Horry County Suspect search - see you can help officials with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office track them down.

George Benji Davis is wanted for domestic violence in the first degree. HCSO officials say in June, Davis held a woman he was living with against her will, that he bit her nose, and put a cigarette out on her eyelid. Davis' last known address is on Willard road in Conway.

Cornelius Terrell Frazier, Jr. is on the loose. He's wanted for first-degree burglary and second-degree harassment.  The harassment charges stem from August incidents where the victim says despite a trespassing notice and blocking Frazier's number, he continued to call and harass her from other phones. Frazier's last known address is on Preakness Circle in Conway.

If you know the location of either of these suspects, contact HCSO at 843-915-8347.

