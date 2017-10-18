Man takes dip in hotel hot tub after allegedly robbing employee; flees scene shirtless

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man stole a housekeeper’s jacket at a Myrtle Beach hotel with reportedly $200 inside before fleeing the scene shirtless, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report.

Police responded to the Bay View Resort at 504 North Ocean Boulevard Monday at approximately 1:20 p.m. in regards to a larceny. The victim reported that a jacket was stolen from the pool area of the hotel. Surveillance footage from the hotel shows the suspect stealing the jacket and concealing it in a backpack before climbing into the hot tub, the incident report states. The suspect was not a registered guest at the hotel.

The suspect was found in the pool area by the victim at approximately 1:05 p.m., where the victim instructed him to go to the resort’s office. After refusing to do so, the suspect was located again in the parking lot at approximately 1:15 p.m., where the suspect was chased by a guard and asked for the property back. After the guard threatened to call police, the suspect returned the jacket but with just $5 inside, the incident report states. After being asked where the rest of the money was located, the suspect fled. A phone charger valued at about $20 was also missing.

The suspect is described as a white male approximately 30 years old, 5 feet 7 inches and 150 lbs. The suspect was last seen wearing a red hat, no shirt, grey shorts, brown flip flops and a black shirt over his shoulder. He is also described as having short blonde hair and covered in freckles.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact MBPD at 843-918-1300.

