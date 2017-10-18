Cut in cost-sharing reduction payments could affect thousands of patients in South Carolina

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – As many as 200,000 patients in South Carolina could be affected by President Trump’s decision to end cost-sharing reductions, according to Dr. Gerald Harmon, chair of the board of the American Medical Association.

Cost-sharing reductions are discounts on things like co-payments and deductibles for people living in the 250 percent under the federal poverty level. The federal government reimburses insurance companies that implement these CSR’s and give discounts to those lower-income families.

Harmon said South Carolina started out with three to four exchange plans to help provide more affordable healthcare to lower income families, but most of those plans have since fallen off the market.

Now, BlueCross BlueShield is the only provider left that offers Affordable Care Act coverage in the Palmetto State, according to Harmon.

"South Carolina has proposed for its single exchange rate, which is called the Affordable Care Act plan, they have asked for an approval for a 31 percent rate increase this year,” said Harmon, “All of the sudden, [patients] are going to have lack of support for co-payments, deductibles and access to medicines and maybe some doctor or office visits. So, it's a big deal."

If the government stops providing cost-sharing reduction reimbursements to healthcare providers, the insurers will be forced to hike up prices and exchange rates just to cover what they lose from lack of those cost-sharing reduction payments they would have been getting from the federal government.

“We have all these folks that are covered and insured, but we don’t really have a good, sustainable funding mechanism and without sustainability and funding then we’re going to have to have legislative relief. We have to change that,” Harmon said.

Patients directly affected by the cut in CSRs will experience more expensive co-payments, deductibles, lack of access to medicine and doctors office visits.

“We’ll see some joint efforts, hopefully bipartisan or at least nonpartisan efforts, to really address and get our arms around the economic decisions that have to be made,” he said.

The cut in these cost-sharing reduction payments will lead to patients having to spend the money they use on things like gas, food and housing – the basic needs of survival and choose between what they think they need more.

"You can't lower your premiums - those are set – that’s our problem now. The premiums are going to be set now as a result of those CSR reductions. So, your out-of-pocket is going to go up,” Harmon said.

However, Harmon said there are things patients can do to try and spend less money on healthcare costs.

“But, then what you try to do is not prevent, ignore or deny a needed healthcare visit, but take care of yourself so that perhaps you don't get sick enough to require a healthcare visit."

According to Harmon, the key can be found in just living a healthier lifestyle. If you learn the right ways to take care of yourself, it can make a difference in how much money you spend on healthcare. Eating healthier and exercising can eliminate costly trips to the doctors office or hospital.

For every minute of sustained walking, a person can gain four to seven minutes of health, according to Harmon.

“Healthcare insurance at the federal level for citizens of the United States has to be supported, has to be sustainable. We have to have access, we have to have quality and we have to have affordability,” Harmon said.

