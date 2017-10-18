Woman allegedly exposes herself twice in a 20 minute period; arrested for indecent exposure

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A woman has been arrested after reportedly stripping off her clothes twice within a 20 minute period, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report.

Tina Marie Warth, 45, has been charged with indecent exposure related to the incident.

Officers responded to the Diplomat Motel at 608 North Ocean Boulevard Tuesday afternoon at approximately 2:15 p.m. in reference to multiple indecent exposure complaints. Witnesses stated that the suspect was seen stripping off her clothes before walking northbound on Ocean Boulevard.

When officers arrived, the suspect was fully clothed talking to occupants of a vehicle about receiving a ride before she was placed under arrest, the incident report states.

About 20 minutes earlier, police responded to the same motel where the suspect was allegedly in the front lobby of the motel with her hands down the front of her pants. Witnesses stated that the suspect proceeded to expose herself as she walked south on Flagg Street. The suspect stated that she had just been released from the hospital and was still “draining” from her wounds, according to the incident report. She denied EMS before officers gave her the opportunity to go home and seek treatment.

Warth is currently being held at the Myrtle Beach Jail.

