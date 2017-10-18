Vehicle collides with house in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A vehicle ran into the side of a home early Wednesday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:38 a.m. Wednesday on Wallingford Circle.

A WMBF News crew at the scene reported that at least three Horry County fire trucks and one ambulance were on scene. A window of the home was destroyed, but the vehicle did not go all the way through the house.

One woman was checked for injuries on scene.

