Local MMA fighter preparing for World Championship

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - By day, she works in her family's restaurant. By night, she's a MMA fighter. Fotini Kandris has gone from serving pancakes to whooping s inside the octagon.



"This is my passion. I'm very passionate about athletics and hard work and learning something new. This involves everything that makes me who I am," said MMA fighter Fotini Kandris.



In just two short years. Kandris has vastly improved her technique and habits. Never quitting or giving in.



"It's just been such an amazing game changer in my life and now I just can't imagine doing anything else. I just wanna see how far I can take this. Because trust me, I'll take it to the top."



Next month, along with Quitin Thomas from Florence. Fotini will represent Team USA in the International Mixed Martial Arts World Championships in the Middle East. Competing against 40 other nations, did she ever think this was possible?



"Never, I just, you know I'm one of those people, I go out there and do it if nobody was there to watch. I mean I do it because I love it."



Kandris' hard work has gotten her to this point in the cage. She's hoping it pays off on the bigger stage.



"I'm anticipating five fights. I'm anticipating fighting every fight and going to the end. So it's five fights in five days. I mean I'm up to the challenge," said Fotini Kandris.



The IMMAF World Championships takes place November 12-19 in Bahrain.



