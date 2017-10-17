600 new homes could be added to Carolina Forest

The proposed site for the project sits between Tanger Outlets and the Publix on Carolina Forest Boulevard.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – More than 600 new homes could come to Carolina Forest in the future; the land between Tanger Outlets on Highway 501 and the Publix in Carolina Forest is the proposed site.

The homes would be both single-family homes as well as multi-family structures.

The project includes extending Postal Way, Horry County Planning Commission Deputy Director David Schwerd explained.

“It is right along the route of the Postal Way extension,” Schwerd said. “It’s a ride three project, so that project would involve reconstruction of that intersection at Carolina Forest Boulevard and extension of Postal Way over to Waccamaw Pines Drive, which is right behind Tanger Outlets.”

Many people on social media have expressed their concerns with the proposed new housing. A lot of people who live in Carolina Forest say the area is already crowded enough as is. They also say traffic would become worse. Schwerd addressed those concerns.

“It is definitely crowded,” he said. “501 has a lot of traffic. Postal Way will actually help alleviate some of that issue. This extension will actually hopefully help with the construction of it because we’ll have the right of way laid out ahead of time and won’t have to go through the process of obtaining that right of way if the project is approved.”

He also says the project itself shouldn’t impact traffic too much.

“This particular portion’s going to have very limited impact on the traffic because they’re going to have to do their extension of the Postal Way or the Postal Way improvements will already have to be in place before they go in so one of the two will have to occur,” he said. “It just depends on who goes first.”

Horry County’s Planning Commission will discuss this and hear from the public November 2.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.