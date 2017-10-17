600 new homes could be added to Carolina Forest

Two suspects are profiled in this week’s Horry County Suspect search - see you can help officials with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office track them down.More >>
Two suspects are profiled in this week’s Horry County Suspect search - see you can help officials with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office track them down.More >>
A man stole a housekeeper’s jacket at a Myrtle Beach hotel with reportedly $200 inside before fleeing the scene shirtless, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report. Police responded to the Bay View Resort at 504 North Ocean Boulevard Monday at approximately 1:20 p.m. in regards to a larceny. The victim reported that a jacket was stolen from the pool area of the hotel.More >>
A man stole a housekeeper’s jacket at a Myrtle Beach hotel with reportedly $200 inside before fleeing the scene shirtless, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report. Police responded to the Bay View Resort at 504 North Ocean Boulevard Monday at approximately 1:20 p.m. in regards to a larceny. The victim reported that a jacket was stolen from the pool area of the hotel.More >>
More than 600 new homes could come to Carolina Forest in the future. The land between Tanger Outlets on Highway 501 and the Publix in Carolina Forest is the proposed site. The homes would be both single-family homes as well as multi-family structures. The project includes extending Postal Way.More >>
More than 600 new homes could come to Carolina Forest in the future. The land between Tanger Outlets on Highway 501 and the Publix in Carolina Forest is the proposed site. The homes would be both single-family homes as well as multi-family structures. The project includes extending Postal Way.More >>
A vehicle ran into the side of a home early Wednesday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The incident occurred at approximately 2:38 a.m. Wednesday on Wallingord Circle. A WMBF News crew at the scene reported that at least three Horry Corry Fire trucks and one ambulance were on scene.More >>
A vehicle ran into the side of a home early Wednesday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The incident occurred at approximately 2:38 a.m. Wednesday on Wallingord Circle. A WMBF News crew at the scene reported that at least three Horry Corry Fire trucks and one ambulance were on scene.More >>
By day, she works in her family's restaurant. By night, she's a MMA fighter. Fotini Kandris has gone from serving pancakes to whooping s inside the octagon.More >>
By day, she works in her family's restaurant. By night, she's a MMA fighter. Fotini Kandris has gone from serving pancakes to whooping s inside the octagon.More >>
The man is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.More >>
The man is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.More >>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
One California restaurant was reportedly caught red-handed using Popeye's fried chicken as their own, but the restaurant offered up a lengthy response in return.More >>
One California restaurant was reportedly caught red-handed using Popeye's fried chicken as their own, but the restaurant offered up a lengthy response in return.More >>
Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.More >>
Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.More >>
The woman told deputies she sat on her 9-year-old cousin as discipline "for being out of control."More >>
The woman told deputies she sat on her 9-year-old cousin as discipline "for being out of control."More >>
Rapper Lil Boosie is suing Dillard’s Inc. and the Biloxi Police Department over an altercation that happened inside Edgewater Mall during spring break back in April.More >>
Rapper Lil Boosie is suing Dillard’s Inc. and the Biloxi Police Department over an altercation that happened inside Edgewater Mall during spring break back in April.More >>
Crystal Leatherman told WBTV Monday that she was stunned when she recently went to visit her son’s grave and the grave marker was gone.More >>
Crystal Leatherman told WBTV Monday that she was stunned when she recently went to visit her son’s grave and the grave marker was gone.More >>
Under the lawmakers' agreement, the payments would continue for two years while states were given more leeway to let insurers sidestep some coverage requirements imposed by President Barack Obama's health care law.More >>
Under the lawmakers' agreement, the payments would continue for two years while states were given more leeway to let insurers sidestep some coverage requirements imposed by President Barack Obama's health care law.More >>
Blue Ash Police are sending out a warning about a new gift card scam popping up in the area.More >>
Blue Ash Police are sending out a warning about a new gift card scam popping up in the area.More >>
A Jonesboro woman faces a felony child endangerment charge after police say she left her one-month-old baby in a hot car while she shoplifted.More >>
A Jonesboro woman faces a felony child endangerment charge after police say she left her one-month-old baby in a hot car while she shoplifted.More >>