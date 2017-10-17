Council approval brings medical office one step closer to opening in ITAP

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The industrial park known as ITAP is one step closer to welcoming its first tenant.

The Horry County Council voted Tuesday in favor of the proposal in its second reading tonight. Right now the park sits empty just off of Farrow Parkway near the Market Common.

Earlier this month, WMBF News reported on a company that is looking into opening a medical office on the land. Before that deal can go through the county must vote to sell a portion of the land to the company.

The proposal still needs to pass one more vote by Horry County Council, then the project will need to receive approval from the Federal Aviation Administration, due to its proximity to the airport.

