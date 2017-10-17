Ordinance addressing 'reckless discharge' of firearms passes second reading in Horry Co.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Council passed the second reading of an ordinance Tuesday night that would prohibit the “reckless discharge” of firearms within heavily-populated areas of the county.

The ordinance must pass three readings before formal adoption.

Crafting an ordinance that limits where residents can fire a weapon while not infringing on residents’ Second Amendment rights has been a task the county council has been grappling with for months.

According to the proposed ordinance, anyone who exhibits “a reckless, willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons, property or domesticated animals” will be charged with a misdemeanor. If convicted on a first offense, the person would be subject to a fine of up to $500 and/or up to 30 days in jail.

If convicted of a second offense within a year, the person would face a mandatory fine of $500 and 30 days imprisonment, the proposed ordinance states.

One member of the public voiced his concerns during the second reading Tuesday that the ordinance does not go far enough, and will be difficult to enforce. He argued that it may be difficult to locate and cite a person for violating the ordinance, and that a $500 fine is not enough.

Councilman Al Allen responded that state law prevents the council from imposing a fine over $500, and that this ordinance will be a tool for county law enforcement to use at their discretion.

Councilman Dennis DiSabato, an attorney, said during the first reading of the ordinance that he has concerns over the ability to enforce the ordinance. He noted during Tuesday’s meeting that it would be difficult for a solicitor to convict a person of being in violation. He was the only councilman to vote against the ordinance during its second reading Tuesday.

"I just, I don't think its got enough teeth to it" DiSabato said. "I'm concerned with that the way the ordinance is drafted is going to leave too much legal leeway for people to be able to get off easily if they are penalized and I just think it's going to be difficult for solicitors to get convictions with the way the ordinance is drafted and if that's the case you might as well not even have an ordinance at all."

Chairman Mark Lazarus said during the first reading that the ordinance still has room for amendments, but called it a good starting point.

