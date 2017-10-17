MeToo movement reaches local victims of sexual abuse

WMBF News is digging for more answers about the departure of a high-ranking Horry County Police Department employee.More >>
The words #MeToo are sweeping through social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. It all began on Sunday when actress Alyssa Milano tweeted this, "If you've been sexually harassed or assaulted write 'me too' as a reply to this tweet."More >>
"This is the letter I wrote to my Dad." It was letter begun two years ago. "Today, I want to write you to let you know that I love you very much and I miss you more and more," said 11-year-old Callie, daughter of the late Justin Hodges. Hodges would die just over a week afterward from traumatic brain injury after being punched in the head at Carlos N' Charlies.More >>
The Horry County Council passed the second reading of an ordinance Tuesday night that would prohibit the “reckless discharge” of firearms within heavily-populated areas of the county.More >>
A robot designed to help children with autism practice their communication and social skills was on display at Socastee Elementary school today. "Hi -- I'm Milo. It's great to meet you. Let me show you some fun things I can do,” the small robot said during the demonstration, complete with lip movement.More >>
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.More >>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
The tragic death of a 3-year-old girl on Saturday prompted city leaders to have a meeting to discuss grease traps in the city. The grease trap at Bruster’s on East University Drive is where Sadie Andrews accidentally drowned.More >>
An autopsy confirms that an 11-month-old child died after being shot and stabbed.More >>
One California restaurant was reportedly caught red-handed using Popeye's fried chicken as their own, but the restaurant offered up a lengthy response in return.More >>
Crystal Leatherman told WBTV Monday that she was stunned when she recently went to visit her son’s grave and the grave marker was gone.More >>
Boston Celtics' all-star forward Gordon Hayward suffered what appeared to be a season-ending leg injury during the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavs at Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday night.More >>
Rapper Lil Boosie is suing Dillard’s Inc. and the Biloxi Police Department over an altercation that happened inside Edgewater Mall during spring break back in April.More >>
No verdict was reached in the trial of Quinton Tellis, who is accused in the 2014 murder of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers.More >>
