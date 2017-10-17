MeToo movement reaches local victims of sexual abuse

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The words #MeToo are sweeping through social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. It all began on Sunday when actress Alyssa Milano tweeted: "If you've been sexually harassed or assaulted write 'me too' as a reply to this tweet." The next night more than 53,000 people left comments of their story of either rape, sexual assault and harassment.

It has sparked a national conversation and Milano later said her goal was to shift the conversation away from the predator and instead to the victim to shed light on survivors. The #MeToo campaign is aimed at both giving people a sense of how big of a problem sexual harassment or sexual abuse is across the country, while also giving people a voice to share.

When mother Sharon Tully first saw the enormous attention the #MeToo campaign was seeing she said, “I was a little stunned and kind of disgusted with it. I do feel that the media does a good thing and bringing issues like this out because it does happen a lot and we don’t know about it and it takes that one brave person to step forward to bring a light to it."

The viral movement also comes in the wake of the reports about former film producer Harvey Weinstein’s years of alleged sexual harassment and assault cases against young women in Hollywood. Tully said, “I don’t think it has a specific target, no, every woman I believe is a target if someone is looking for something.”

Tully's 22-year-old daughter Kayleigh said she first saw the hashtag on Facebook. “The way people go around it is how you will make it positive or negative and I think that #MeToo is more of a positive way. I didn’t really know what it was and I saw someone post how it was people who are sexually assaulted and then you realize how many people on your Facebook that you know who have been sexually assaulted that you never knew of, because one person spoke up and now everyone thinks they can.”

The Rape Crisis Center in Myrtle Beach said it was initially concerned because of fear this movement could cause people to open up when they aren’t ready. Ashley Hoshihara Cruz, a Sexual Assault Services Coordinator at the agency said,“I think people are not necessarily surprised when they think about as a whole but they get to see it one out of one, as in you get to actually put a face to the movement. You can see the people it affects close to you and I think that is good for both people who want to talk about what’s happened to them and for the people to know they are not alone.”

The agency has seen a pretty positive outcome from people who have been more motivated to release comments. “What I’ve noticed on the civilian side, because I used to work in the military where we had a lot of this information outreach to men for reporting and you don’t see that so much on the civilian side. But with this MeToo hashtag I have seen a lot of men opening up and I hope that will encourage people to come forward and report and get the assistance they need in the male community as well.”

She added the #MeToo is much more open because it includes both sexual assault and sexual harassment, and she wants people to know the difference between both. She said, "Sexual harassment either takes place in the work place or school and that is an E.E.O.C. reportable offense. Sexual assault is a criminal issue where law enforcement needs to get involved so that’s a big difference there as far as who you call to report these things.” The most common place is the workplace that she has seen sexual harassment cases.

The Rape Crisis Center said there is no discrimination and though the #MeToo movement started in Hollywood, it is all over. Unfortunately, the agency said there is an increase in sexual abuse and sexual harassment cases in Myrtle Beach. Typically on average there are 12-13 a month but in just in one week 12 different cases were reported. There have been reports of those as young as two years old anywhere up to 80 years old.

The Rape Crisis Center has English and Spanish speaking counselors and the services are all totally free with referrals to other agencies, if needed.

