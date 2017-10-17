Family speaks publicly for first time on man killed in 2015 Myrtle Beach bar brawl

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - "This is the letter I wrote to my Dad."

It was letter begun two years ago.

"Today, I want to write you to let you know that I love you very much and I miss you more and more," said 11-year-old Callie, daughter of the late Justin Hodges.

Hodges would die just over a week afterward from traumatic brain injury after being punched in the head at Carlos N' Charlies.

"There's a lot of things I wish he was there for," said Chyanne Slaughter, the mother of Callie, Hodges' only child. "He was two months away from moving to Louisiana to be with Callie."

It was a move that will never happen because of 34-year-old Philip Guderyon, who was convicted of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature on Friday, landing him in prison for 10 years.

Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said while Guderyon was originally charged with murder, the eventual charges were lessened because of intent.

"Nobody believes when Guderyon went up that he purposely killed him," he stated. "He did intent to hit him, and if he hit him with a soup pot or a baseball bat, it would've been the case for murder."

Today, Callie and her mom do their best to move on without Justin.

"Every night, he'd call and tell me he loved me. It's just different now because he's gone."

