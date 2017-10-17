Socastee Elementary shows off robot designed to help children with autism

A robot designed to help children with autism practice their communication and social skills was on display at Socastee Elementary school today. "Hi -- I'm Milo. It's great to meet you. Let me show you some fun things I can do,” the small robot said during the demonstration, complete with lip movement.More >>
President Donald Trump thanked Gov. Henry McMaster and his wife, first lady Peggy McMaster, for being among the first to support his presidential campaign as a reason why he traveled to the Upstate to lend his support in McMaster's 2018 gubernatorial campaign.
A third man has been arrested in connection with the September death of a man in Hartsville who was found in a mobile home that police say was set on fire to cover up the murder.
Lidl, the German discount grocery store, is planning to open a new location in the Restaurant Row area of Myrtle Beach. David Schwerd, the Deputy Director of the Horry County Planning and Zoning Department, confirmed the planned store will be behind Thoroughbreds Restaurant, which is located at 9706 N. Kings Highway.
According to a report filed by Conway police, three shots were fired in the area of Live Oak and Leonard Avenue in Conway around 3:20 p.m. Friday afternoon.
It's been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.
No verdict was reached in the trial of Quinton Tellis, who is accused in the 2014 murder of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers.
An autopsy confirms that an 11-month-old child died after being shot and stabbed.
We have new details in the death of a 3-year-old girl who died after falling into a grease trap at Bruster's Ice Cream in Auburn.
AJ Burgess was born a month early and without a working kidney, spending the first 10 months of his life in a neonatal intensive care unit. He weighs only 25 pounds, can't walk and is fed intravenously.
A Jonesboro woman faces a felony child endangerment charge after police say she left her one-month-old baby in a hot car while she shoplifted.
A 13-year-old girl gave birth to a baby and left the child on a woman's doorstep.
Tiger Truck Stop officials have confirmed its mascot of 17 years, "Tony," died Monday. The truck stop is located in Grosse Tete.
