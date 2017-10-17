Third man arrested in connection with September murder in Hartsville

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Top: Ky'Ron Earl Jamal Peterson, (Source: Lexington Co. Detention Center) Bottom: Darius Cedric Gibson, (Source: Darlington Co. Detention Center), Background: The mobile home fire in Hartsvile (Source: WMBF News)

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A third man has been arrested in connection with the September death of a man in Hartsville who was found in a mobile home that police say was set on fire to cover up the murder.

Deshawn Jemel Wright, 19, of Hartsville, is charged with accessory before the fact and accessory after the fact to murder. Investigators previously arrested 22-year-old Ky’ron Jamal Peterson and 17-year-old Darius Cedric Gibson, both of Hartsville.

Investigators allege Wright assisted Peterson and Gibson with the murder of Dominic Alton Midgett, who was found dead in a fire at a mobile home on Persimmons Drive on September 5 with a gunshot wound.

The case remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at 843-398-4501.

Related Story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.