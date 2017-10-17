German discount grocery store Lidl plans location on Restaurant Row

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Lidl, the German discount grocery store, is planning to open a new location in the Restaurant Row area of Myrtle Beach.

David Schwerd, the Deputy Director of the Horry County Planning and Zoning Department, confirmed the planned store will be behind Thoroughbreds Restaurant, which is located at 9706 N. Kings Highway.

Back in February, the discount grocer announced plans to build a store along Highway 501 next to Burning Ridge Road. The company also announced a Florence location at the intersection of East Palmetto and Evans streets.

The store is similar to Aldi and offers store-label products for reduced prices.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.