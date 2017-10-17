FIRST ALERT: Coolest night since late spring on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Crisp nights and mild days will be the rule for the rest of the week.

Tonight will once again be another chilly night although not as breezy as last night. Temperatures will drop all the way into the lower 40s across the Pee Dee and into the upper 40s to near 50 across the Grand Strand. These will be the coolest temperatures since late last spring.

Wednesday will see cloud-free skies and a mild afternoon with temperatures warming up just a bit into the lower 70s.

With a large area of high pressure parked over the southern United States through the end of the week, mild and dry weather will stick around. Temperatures will slowly warm each day with afternoon temperatures reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s by the end of the week and into the weekend. Despite the warming, humidity levels will remain very low and overnight temperatures will remain comfortably cool.

The forecast remains rain-free until another strong cold front arrives early next week accompanied by another round of showers and storms followed by another big cool down.