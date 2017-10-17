FIRST ALERT: Coolest night since late spring on the way

A third man has been arrested in connection with the September death of a man in Hartsville who was found in a mobile home that police say was set on fire to cover up the murder.More >>
Lidl, the German discount grocery store, is planning to open a new location in the Restaurant Row area of Myrtle Beach. David Schwerd, the Deputy Director of the Horry County Planning and Zoning Department, confirmed the planned store will be behind Thoroughbreds Restaurant, which is located at 9706 N. Kings Highway.More >>
According to a report filed by Conway police, three shots were fired in the area of Live Oak and Leonard Avenue in Conway around 3:20 p.m. Friday afternoon.More >>
Matthew Hardee is a Myrtle Beach native who has lived on 13th Ave. S his entire life. He currently leads the music ministry for his church, Jamestown Baptist Church, and studies political science as a student at Coastal Carolina University. Hardee is running on the campaign slogan 'We Can Do Better!'More >>
The state’s health department is investigating a complaint of mold on bananas at Bennettsville Middle School that they received last Friday. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed that they received the complaint of mold on bananas at the school on Friday, Oct. 13. A spokesman for the department said he was not aware of any additional complaints.More >>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.More >>
An autopsy confirms that an 11-month-old child died after being shot and stabbed.More >>
AJ Burgess was born a month early and without a working kidney, spending the first 10 months of his life in a neonatal intensive care unit. He weighs only 25 pounds, can't walk and is fed intravenously.More >>
North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador says the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment.".More >>
Everybody who knows her best calls her Miss Jessie. This month, the Gaston County woman is preparing to hit the century mark in birthdays.More >>
A 13-year-old girl gave birth to a baby and left the child on a woman's doorstep.More >>
We have new details in the death of a 3-year-old girl who died after falling into a grease trap at Bruster’s Ice Cream in Auburn.More >>
Auburn head football coach Gus Malzahn started his weekly press conference Tuesday by unleashing more dramatic news.More >>
The NOPD is investigating a homicide by cutting in the 3100 block of North Rampart Street.More >>
