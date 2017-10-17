Health department investigating claims of moldy bananas at Bennettsville school

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – The state’s health department is investigating a complaint of mold on bananas at Bennettsville Middle School that they received last Friday.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed that they received the complaint of mold on bananas at the school on Friday, Oct. 13. A spokesman for the department said he was not aware of any additional complaints.

A report for a routine inspection of the school filed Monday by DHEC makes no mention of mold, but does include several violations that bring the school’s overall inspection score to 88, which is still considered an “A” grade by DHEC.

The report’s violations include some cold food not being held at the correct temperature, a rear exit door that is not vermin-proof, food being stored on the floor of the walk-in freezer, the ceiling is flaking in part of the kitchen, and floor tiles near the ice machine are in poor repair.

This is not the first time that mold concerns have been raised at this Marlboro County school.

Back in July, there were allegations of mold inside the school’s classrooms and cafeteria kitchen. An inspection was conducted, and no mold was found.

WMBF News has reached out to Marlboro County School District officials for comments on the latest reports of mold at the school.

