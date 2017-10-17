Company withdraws proposal for mine near Red Bluff - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Company withdraws proposal for mine near Red Bluff

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Proposed wet mine operation location on highway 905. Proposed wet mine operation location on highway 905.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A mining company withdraw the proposal for a wet mining operation in the Red Bluff community near Longs Tuesday after the public voiced their opposition to the project.

The proposal for the Red Bluff Rock mine was withdrawn Tuesday morning in a written email to the Horry County Planning and Zoning Department, confirmed county councilman Danny Hardee, who represents the Red Bluff area.

“That was our goal, to stop the mine,” Hardee said. “My position the whole time – it the people don’t want it, we don’t want it.”

The Horry County Council was scheduled to vote on approval of the mining permit for the Red Bluff Rock LLC mining operation at its regular meeting Tuesday night.

The mining site was to be located off Highway 905 and Red Bluff Road.

Horry County Council had the resolution on the table at the Aug. 22 meeting and during public comment, people asked to have their own community meeting to learn about the project and give their opinion.

The project was deferred to the October meeting and there were almost 200 people at the community meeting in September, residents said.

The Red Bluff Road and S.C. 905 intersection is described as the hub of their community and they are very concerned about a proposed 34-acre mine to take it over.

“I’ve been here all my life, 62 years," said Mack Hutson. "I was born and raised about a half mile from the crossroads here.”

“I’ve been here all my life. I’m 48 years old and I’ve seen this community grow to where it’s at and I don’t want to see the future of it be destroyed because of a 34-acre mine,” said fellow resident Barry Todd.

Related Story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Breaking

    Truck crash causes power outage for thousands in Horry County

    Truck crash causes power outage for thousands in Horry County

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 3:47 PM EDT2017-10-17 19:47:53 GMT
    Horry Electric Co-op outage map. (Source: Horry Electric)Horry Electric Co-op outage map. (Source: Horry Electric)

    A truck crashed into Horry Electric transmission lines Tuesday afternoon, causing a power outage that affected about 3,300 Horry Electric customers at one point, according to a company spokesperson. An outage is also affecting over 7,000 Santee Cooper customers in the Myrtle Beach area.

    More >>

    A truck crashed into Horry Electric transmission lines Tuesday afternoon, causing a power outage that affected about 3,300 Horry Electric customers at one point, according to a company spokesperson. An outage is also affecting over 7,000 Santee Cooper customers in the Myrtle Beach area.

    More >>

  • Company withdraws proposal for mine near Red Bluff

    Company withdraws proposal for mine near Red Bluff

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 3:20 PM EDT2017-10-17 19:20:37 GMT
    Proposed wet mine operation location on highway 905.Proposed wet mine operation location on highway 905.

    A mining company withdraw the proposal for a wet mining operation in the Red Bluff community near Longs Tuesday after the public voiced their opposition to the project.

    More >>

    A mining company withdraw the proposal for a wet mining operation in the Red Bluff community near Longs Tuesday after the public voiced their opposition to the project.

    More >>

  • City council candidates: Dunham wants to make Myrtle Beach ‘fun, safe, clean and affordable’

    City council candidates: Dunham wants to make Myrtle Beach ‘fun, safe, clean and affordable’

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 2:43 PM EDT2017-10-17 18:43:29 GMT
    Ann Dunham (Source: Facebook)Ann Dunham (Source: Facebook)

    This is the first of WMBF News' profiles of Myrtle Beach City Council candidate. The series began Oct. 16, and will run nine days, with the last candidate being profiled Oct. 26. 

    More >>

    This is the first of WMBF News' profiles of Myrtle Beach City Council candidate. The series began Oct. 16, and will run nine days, with the last candidate being profiled Oct. 26. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly