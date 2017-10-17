Company withdraws proposal for mine near Red Bluff

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A mining company withdraw the proposal for a wet mining operation in the Red Bluff community near Longs Tuesday after the public voiced their opposition to the project.

The proposal for the Red Bluff Rock mine was withdrawn Tuesday morning in a written email to the Horry County Planning and Zoning Department, confirmed county councilman Danny Hardee, who represents the Red Bluff area.

“That was our goal, to stop the mine,” Hardee said. “My position the whole time – it the people don’t want it, we don’t want it.”

The Horry County Council was scheduled to vote on approval of the mining permit for the Red Bluff Rock LLC mining operation at its regular meeting Tuesday night.

The mining site was to be located off Highway 905 and Red Bluff Road.

Horry County Council had the resolution on the table at the Aug. 22 meeting and during public comment, people asked to have their own community meeting to learn about the project and give their opinion.

The project was deferred to the October meeting and there were almost 200 people at the community meeting in September, residents said.

The Red Bluff Road and S.C. 905 intersection is described as the hub of their community and they are very concerned about a proposed 34-acre mine to take it over.

“I’ve been here all my life, 62 years," said Mack Hutson. "I was born and raised about a half mile from the crossroads here.”

“I’ve been here all my life. I’m 48 years old and I’ve seen this community grow to where it’s at and I don’t want to see the future of it be destroyed because of a 34-acre mine,” said fellow resident Barry Todd.

