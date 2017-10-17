Truck crash causes power outage for thousands in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A truck crashed into Horry Electric transmission lines Tuesday afternoon, causing a power outage that affected about 3,300 Horry Electric customers at one point, according to a company spokesperson. An outage also affected nearly 8,000 Santee Cooper customers in the Myrtle Beach area.

The Horry Electric outage was at the Quail Creek substation, and was centered near Highway 544 near Singleton Ridge Road, according to the company’s outage map. The outages have since been removed from the map, indicating that power has been restored.

Horry Electric spokeswoman Penelope Hinson confirmed that a truck is tied up in the transmission lines for the substation, causing the outage.

According to online information from Santee Cooper, an outage affected early 8,000 customers, mainly in the Myrtle Beach and Carolina Forest area. Hinson could not confirm that this outage is related to the Quail Creek substation outage.

Power has since been resorted to all but a handful of Santee Cooper customers.

