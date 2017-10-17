Truck crash causes power outage for thousands in Horry County

A mining company withdraw the proposal for a wet mining operation in the Red Bluff community near Longs Tuesday after the public voiced their opposition to the project.More >>
A truck crashed into Horry Electric transmission lines Tuesday afternoon, causing a power outage that affected about 3,300 Horry Electric customers at one point, according to a company spokesperson. An outage is also affecting over 7,000 Santee Cooper customers in the Myrtle Beach area.More >>
This is the first of WMBF News' profiles of Myrtle Beach City Council candidate. The series began Oct. 16, and will run nine days, with the last candidate being profiled Oct. 26.More >>
Outdoor chores that will pay off for your home and your wallet. WMBF Deal Diva Christel Bell gives tips that will help you take care of a few fall chores to save you thousands of dollars in repair costs. Fall is the best time to get your house in order, because come winter, small problems can turn into an expensive nightmare.More >>
Two men armed with pistols robbed the Yogi Mini-Mart in Lamar Monday night before fleeing the scene, according to Investigator David Nichols with the Lamar Police Department.More >>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.More >>
An autopsy confirms that an 11-month-old child died after being shot and stabbed.More >>
North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador says the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment.".More >>
AJ Burgess was born a month early and without a working kidney, spending the first 10 months of his life in a neonatal intensive care unit. He weighs only 25 pounds, can't walk and is fed intravenously.More >>
Two race car drivers in Indiana face criminal charges after a violent fight that broke out after an accident.More >>
She wasn't a castaway on an island lost at sea. No loneliness. No despair. Just pure childhood wonder. And now, that wonder has paid off -- 29 years later.More >>
A 13-year-old girl gave birth to a baby and left the child on a woman's doorstep.More >>
Auburn head football coach Gus Malzahn started his weekly press conference Tuesday by unleashing more dramatic news.More >>
Everybody who knows her best calls her Miss Jessie. This month, the Gaston County woman is preparing to hit the century mark in birthdays.More >>
