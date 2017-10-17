Three women arrested in joint FBI, MBPD and Horry County Police - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Three women arrested in joint FBI, MBPD and Horry County Police prostitution sting

By Nick Doria, Producer
Connect
Devinee Kathryn Boyle (Source: MBPD) Devinee Kathryn Boyle (Source: MBPD)
Anjuma Inubia Nesanet (Source: MBPD) Anjuma Inubia Nesanet (Source: MBPD)
Tawanna Mickens (Source: MBPD) Tawanna Mickens (Source: MBPD)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Three women were arrested on prostitution charges on October 12 in a joint operation involving the FBI, Myrtle Beach Police Department and Horry County Police.

The operation was conducted at the Hilton Garden Inn in Myrtle Beach, according to Don Wood with the FBI.

Devinee Kathryn Boyle, 20, Anjuma Inubia Nesanet, 19, and Tawanna Mickens, 22, have all been charged with prostitution, first offense.

This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for more information as it becomes available.

