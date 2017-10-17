3 women arrested for prostitution in MB as part of national operation targeting sex traffickers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Three women were arrested on prostitution charges on October 12 related to a nationwide operation targeting sex trafficking of minors in a joint operation which locally involved the FBI, the Myrtle Beach Police Department and Horry County police.

The operation was conducted at the Hilton Garden Inn in Myrtle Beach, according to Don Wood with the FBI. However, he said that location does not mean it is known as a trafficking area. Wood explained it was a safe tactical staging location for the special task force officers to make the arrests.

Devinee Kathryn Boyle, 20, Anjuma Inubia Nesanet, 19, and Tawanna Mickens, 22, have all been charged with prostitution, first offense.

The FBI confirmed that these arrests were made in relation to Operation Cross County XI, a nationwide effort focusing on underage human trafficking that ran from Oct. 12-15, according to press release from the FBI.

Eighty-four minors were recovered and 120 traffickers were arrested as a part of the operation. Wood said,“We try to target underage sex trafficking that’s our main priority through operation cross country, this initiative. Inevitably we will also get adult human trafficking, we will run into adult sexual operations and adult prostitution.”

FBI agents and task force officers staged operations in hotels, casino’s truck stops, street corners and internet sites.

The youngest victim recovered during this year’s operation was 15 years old.

"Anytime you can take a child out of harm’s way being subject to sex trafficking or being pimped out, it’s a great thing to do and obviously the impact it has on that child, whether it’s one or 10, however (many) we are able to recover during the operation," Wood said.

The operation exists to recover minors and Wood said, at the same time, find more.

"Hopefully we are able to identify and apprehend the pimp. He is probably pimping out more than one and he’s pimping out people yesterday and planning on pimping people tomorrow, so if we can remove him from the equation that’s a great score as well," Wood said.

This is the 11th iteration of Operation Cross Country, which took place this year in 55 field offices and involved 78 state and local task forces and hundreds of law enforcement partners, the press release states.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.