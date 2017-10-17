Lamar mini-mart robbed at gunpoint

Surveillance images of the two men armed with pistols. (Source: Lamar Police Dept.)

LAMAR, SC (WMBF) – Two men armed with pistols robbed the Yogi Mini-Mart in Lamar Monday night before fleeing the scene, according to Investigator David Nichols with the Lamar Police Department.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:54 p.m. The suspects remain at large as of Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Lamar Police Department at 843-326-5551.

