Lamar mini-mart robbed at gunpoint

City officials are warning you of a new type of credit card skimming technology called credit card “shimmers.” Different from credit card skimmers, these shimmers are less detectable due to their paper thin characteristic.More >>
City officials are warning you of a new type of credit card skimming technology called credit card “shimmers.” Different from credit card skimmers, these shimmers are less detectable due to their paper thin characteristic.More >>
According to a report filed by Conway police, three shots were fired in the area of Live Oak and Leonard Avenue in Conway around 3:20 p.m. Friday afternoon.More >>
According to a report filed by Conway police, three shots were fired in the area of Live Oak and Leonard Avenue in Conway around 3:20 p.m. Friday afternoon.More >>
Three women were arrested on prostitution charges on October 12 in a joint operation involving the FBI, Myrtle Beach Police Department and Horry County Police. The operation was conducted at the Hilton Garden Inn in Myrtle Beach, according to Don Wood with the FBI. Devinee Kathryn Boyle, 20, Anjuma Inubia Nesanet, 19, and Tawanna Mickens, 22, have all been charged with prostitution, first offense.More >>
Three women were arrested on prostitution charges on October 12 in a joint operation involving the FBI, Myrtle Beach Police Department and Horry County Police. The operation was conducted at the Hilton Garden Inn in Myrtle Beach, according to Don Wood with the FBI. Devinee Kathryn Boyle, 20, Anjuma Inubia Nesanet, 19, and Tawanna Mickens, 22, have all been charged with prostitution, first offense.More >>
WMBF News has obtained a copy of the email from a former Florence One School Board member that contains what some are calling “a racially insensitive comment.”More >>
WMBF News has obtained a copy of the email from a former Florence One School Board member that contains what some are calling “a racially insensitive comment.”More >>
A man robbed the Yogi Mini-Mart in Lamar Monday night before fleeing the scene, according to Investigator David Nichols with the Lamar Police Department. The incident occurred at approximately 11:54 p.m. The suspect remains at large as of Tuesday morning. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Lamar Police Department at 843-326-5551.More >>
A man robbed the Yogi Mini-Mart in Lamar Monday night before fleeing the scene, according to Investigator David Nichols with the Lamar Police Department. The incident occurred at approximately 11:54 p.m. The suspect remains at large as of Tuesday morning. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Lamar Police Department at 843-326-5551.More >>
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.More >>
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.More >>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
An autopsy confirms that an 11-month-old child died after being shot and stabbed.More >>
An autopsy confirms that an 11-month-old child died after being shot and stabbed.More >>
AJ Burgess was born a month early and without a working kidney, spending the first 10 months of his life in a neonatal intensive care unit. He weighs only 25 pounds, can't walk and is fed intravenously.More >>
AJ Burgess was born a month early and without a working kidney, spending the first 10 months of his life in a neonatal intensive care unit. He weighs only 25 pounds, can't walk and is fed intravenously.More >>
North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador says the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment.".More >>
North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador says the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment.".More >>
The cell phones belonging to Jessica Chambers and Quinton Tellis were the talk of day five at the courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi.More >>
The cell phones belonging to Jessica Chambers and Quinton Tellis were the talk of day five at the courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi.More >>
Auburn head football coach Gus Malzahn started his weekly press conference Tuesday by unleashing more dramatic news.More >>
Auburn head football coach Gus Malzahn started his weekly press conference Tuesday by unleashing more dramatic news.More >>
No verdict was reached in the trial of Quinton Tellis, who is accused in the 2014 murder of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers.More >>
No verdict was reached in the trial of Quinton Tellis, who is accused in the 2014 murder of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers.More >>
The fires, the deadliest cluster in California history, have killed at least 41 people and destroyed nearly 6,000 homes.More >>
The fires, the deadliest cluster in California history, have killed at least 41 people and destroyed nearly 6,000 homes.More >>
A 13-year-old girl gave birth to a baby and left the child on a woman's doorstep.More >>
A 13-year-old girl gave birth to a baby and left the child on a woman's doorstep.More >>