Two men pepper sprayed by security guards at Broadway at the Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two men at Broadway at the Beach were pepper sprayed by security guards after being asked to leave a club Sunday morning, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report.

Officers were dispatched to the scene at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday in regards to a reported assault in the parking lot. Upon arrival, three men were sitting on the ground handcuffed after being detained by security. One of the men detained told police that after leaving a club to smoke a cigarette, he attempted to reenter the club through a back door but security would not permit him to do so and instructed him to leave. The three men then reportedly left the club and began walking towards their vehicle while being escorted by security, the incident report states.

One of the men stated that a security guard placed hands on one of his friends, who then proceeded to push the guard back. Defending his friend, another man also shoved the guard. As a result, the two men were pepper sprayed. The third man, who was sitting in a vehicle, was ordered out by security and put in handcuffs, according to the incident report.

Security guards had a different interpretation of how the incident transpired. They allege that they were escorting the three men back to a vehicle when the three men got into a verbal argument amongst themselves over the incident. Two of the men exited the vehicle and began approaching security guards who proceeded to pepper spray them. As they were attempting to detain the men, one of them punched a guard. The third man then exited his vehicle and was placed in handcuffs as well before police were notified, the incident report states.

Surveillance footage showed two of the three men walking away from security guards. The video shows the guards attempting to grab them as they walked toward a vehicle. A “small pushing match” occurs and then one security guard pepper sprays one of the individuals. The surveillance camera then turns the other way and “zooms in on a vehicle showing nothing.” The video zooms back out and shows the security guard cuffing the men.

Because of the conflicting stories and the lack of video surveillance, no charges were filed and the three men were released.

