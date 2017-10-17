Conway man charged with armed robbery and kidnapping, among other charges

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway man has been arrested and charged with armed robbery and kidnapping, among other charges, related to an October 14 incident in Myrtle Beach, according to a Horry County Police incident report.

Kenneth McDowell, 30, has been charged with armed robbery , kidnapping, possession of weapon during violent crime, manufacture/possession of other substances in schedule I,II,III or possession with intent to distribute, MDP, narcotic drugs in schedule I and schedule II and manufacture/distribution of ice, crank, or crack cocaine.

Officers responded to Palmetto Pointe and Stonebridge Intersection on October 14 at approximately 6:05 p.m. in regards to an armed robbery. The victim stated that he just got off work and a friend dropped him off at a convenience store on Palmetto Pointe. As he was walking home, a red and silver Dodge Charger stopped beside him. A man pointing a gun demanded the victim enter the vehicle against his will, the incident report states.

Upon entering the vehicle, two males were present. One of the men pointed a handgun and demanded that the victim empty his pockets. The victim handed over a brown Louis Vuitton wallet, $40 and an iPhone. The assailants allowed the victim to exit the vehicle at his residence to allow him to retrieve a sim card for the phone, where a family member called 911 on his behalf. The suspects were gone by the time the victim exited the residence, according to the incident report.

The vehicle was located on 606 Reef Road. As officers were approaching the vehicle, one of the suspect’s fled on foot and was apprehended. The victim positively identified the vehicle used in the crime and one of the suspects. A hand gun was recovered in the vehicle along with multiple bags of a white powdery substance, white rock like substance, $219 in cash and multiple cell phones.

McDowell is currently being held at the Horry County Detention Center.

