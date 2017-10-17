Officials warn consumers of credit card "shimmers" - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Officials warn consumers of credit card "shimmers"

By Marissa Tansino, Video Journalist
MYRTLE BEACH, SC – City officials are warning you of a new type of credit card skimming technology called credit card “shimmers.”

Different from credit card skimmers, these shimmers are less detectable due to their paper thin characteristic. Shimmers fit inside the card reader slot while skimmers are known to fit over the card slot at an ATM or gas pump.

The South Atlantic Bank said the EMV chips can’t be clones, but thieves can make counterfeit magnetic strip cards with your stolen information. The magnetic swipe must then be used rather than making a purchase with the chip in the card.

City spokesperson Mark Kruea said consumers must be smart due to the constantly evolving technology in this day and age.

“Technology is a great invention. It makes our lives much easier but it also makes the criminals life a little easier to steal from you,” he said, “Think about those transactions that you do make with a piece of plastic, your credit or debit card, just be a smart consumer and just be sure you’re taking the steps that you need to take to keep someone from stealing your money.”

City officials are warning consumers to be on the lookout for these shimmers at places like gas stations and ATMs. They also warn to even expect to see them start to pop up in grocery stores and retail stores – especially self-checkout lines.

There are ways to prevent yourself from becoming victim to credit card shimming. Bank and city officials recommend covering up your pin to avoid having it stolen from you. Avoid things like stand alone ATMs that are less likely to have constant security monitoring.

If parts of a machine wiggle around or look like they’ve been tampered with, avoid using that machine.

Kruea said it’s a good idea to constantly check your bank statements for any suspicious transactions.

If you find your card sticking when you put it in the card reader, that can also be a sign that someone has tampered with the machine. 

